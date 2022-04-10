Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.