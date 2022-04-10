Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.
OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
