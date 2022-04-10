Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

ZYME stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $372.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zymeworks by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

