Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.69. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.