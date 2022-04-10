Raymond James Begins Coverage on Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

RUBLF opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.