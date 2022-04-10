Raymond James Begins Coverage on Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

RUBLF opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

