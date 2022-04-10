Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 434.19% from the company’s previous close.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

SCGLY stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

