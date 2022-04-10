Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 434.19% from the company’s previous close.
SCGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.
SCGLY stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
