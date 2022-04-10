RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

