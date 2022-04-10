Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) PT Raised to €16.00

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

