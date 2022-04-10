Comparing Latham Group (SWIM) & Its Peers

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Latham Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Latham Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million -$62.35 million -22.84 Latham Group Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 16.91

Latham Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Latham Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Latham Group Competitors 116 671 792 40 2.47

Latham Group currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.78%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.02%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95% Latham Group Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

Summary

Latham Group competitors beat Latham Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

