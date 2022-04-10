Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Financial Contrast

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping 23.38% 41.13% 19.77%

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $1.47 billion 1.71 -$208.23 million N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $455.84 million 1.05 $118.93 million $5.98 4.17

Grindrod Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Basin Shipping and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Dividends

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Grindrod Shipping pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Grindrod Shipping pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (Get Rating)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. As of February 28, 2022, the company had a fleet of 130 Handysize vessels, and 124 Supramax vessels. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.