Frontline (NYSE:FRO) PT Raised to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of FRO stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Frontline by 325.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.