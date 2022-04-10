Frontline (NYSE:FRO) PT Raised to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.
Shares of FRO stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Frontline by 325.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
