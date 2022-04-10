Oppenheimer Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $220.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $430.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.01% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average is $211.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

