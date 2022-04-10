STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $69.70 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,178,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,282,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $17,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

