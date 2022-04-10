Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $305.00 at Loop Capital

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

CSL stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day moving average is $231.40. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

