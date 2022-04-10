Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $305.00 at Loop Capital

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.
CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.
CSL stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day moving average is $231.40. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $255.00.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
