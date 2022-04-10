Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of SHLS opened at $13.53 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

