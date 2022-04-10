CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $125.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CarMax by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in CarMax by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CarMax by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $100,370,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.