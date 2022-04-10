Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to post $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT opened at $100.47 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $88.28 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

