$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will report $62.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.90 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $54.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $260.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

