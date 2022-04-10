Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a SEK 115 price target on the stock.

SVNLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.