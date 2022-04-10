Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a SEK 115 price target on the stock.
SVNLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.
OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.95.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
