Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $494.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.