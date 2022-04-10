Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.