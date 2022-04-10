Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.24.
Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
