Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average of $129.63.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.