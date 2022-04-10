TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
NYSE TMST opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $932.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.86. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.10.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 326,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
