TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE TMST opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $932.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.86. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 326,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

