Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

HIW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

