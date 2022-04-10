LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. LG Display has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 3,313.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of LG Display by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.