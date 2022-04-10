Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $41.01 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,294 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

