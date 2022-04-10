Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Trading Down 4.7%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 9,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,070,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,353,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
About Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
