Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Trading Down 4.7%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 9,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,070,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,353,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

