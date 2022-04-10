Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 3.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 23,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,179,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several brokerages have commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gevo by 531.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gevo by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 196.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 8.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

