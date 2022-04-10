BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 3.3%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 6,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,388,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.00). Sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

