Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 594,591 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.12.

FPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $691.82 million, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

