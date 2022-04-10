iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 62,887 shares.The stock last traded at $47.23 and had previously closed at $46.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.