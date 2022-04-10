Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 827,066 shares.The stock last traded at $107.71 and had previously closed at $107.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.