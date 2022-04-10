Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target to GBX 210

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Genel Energy stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.55) on Thursday. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.80 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of £541.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

