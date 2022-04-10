discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.08) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. discoverIE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 698.60 ($9.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 807.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 939.86. The firm has a market cap of £749.33 million and a P/E ratio of 56.47.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 108,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 775 ($10.16), for a total value of £841,402 ($1,103,478.03). Also, insider Simon Gibbins sold 47,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £385,770.21 ($505,928.14).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

