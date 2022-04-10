CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.38) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON CMCX opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.28. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 212.50 ($2.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($7.19). The company has a market capitalization of £791.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.99.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

