BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.56. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.