TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Friday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a C$118.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$145.00. TFI International traded as low as C$104.49 and last traded at C$106.22. Approximately 54,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 318,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.57.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.93.

Get TFI International alerts:

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total transaction of C$1,301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$545,515,007.76. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850 over the last 90 days.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

TFI International Company Profile (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.