Financial Survey: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) versus Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Rocket Lab USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Redwire has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Lab USA has a beta of -2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Redwire and Rocket Lab USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rocket Lab USA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Redwire presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Rocket Lab USA has a consensus price target of 18.50, indicating a potential upside of 137.18%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Rocket Lab USA.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Rocket Lab USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A N/A N/A Rocket Lab USA N/A -25.30% -12.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwire and Rocket Lab USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $137.60 million 2.73 -$61.54 million N/A N/A Rocket Lab USA $62.24 million 58.25 -$117.32 million N/A N/A

Redwire has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Lab USA.

Summary

Redwire beats Rocket Lab USA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions. It serves customers in commercial, civil, defense, and academic sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

