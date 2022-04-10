EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.