Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORC. Jonestrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

ORC stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $541.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.