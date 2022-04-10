Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

GLBE opened at $30.65 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $63,913,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $11,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $1,584,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $45,118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

