JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 225

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 211.40 ($2.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.20. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.02).

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($30,207.03). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

