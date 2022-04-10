Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.
About Mega Matrix (Get Rating)
