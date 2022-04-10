Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

NYSE:AWI opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

