Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $32.24 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $812.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

