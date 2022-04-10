TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $130.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.79. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 167.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 32,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

