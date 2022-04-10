Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s current price.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.