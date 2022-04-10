Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to “Strong-Buy”

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s earnings estimate for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company’s diversified business structure, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio position it well for long-term growth. Benefits from Lafarge Holcim and Elizabeth Cementos acquisitions as well as strong demand in residential, commercial and construction markets will continue to boost demand for its cement business. The company is gaining from solid steel demand and higher steel prices spurred by increased investments in infrastructure improvements by the Brazilian government and recovery in construction activity in the country. The company is accelerating investments in UPV steel plant in order to boost the production capacity as well as the expansion and fleet acquisition projects for mining operations.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $5.42 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

