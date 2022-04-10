Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $27.79 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

