Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Hold

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Declining print readership have gripped the U.S. newspaper publishing industry for long. We note that print subscription revenues fell 2.1% during the final quarter of 2021 on account of lower single-copy revenues and fall in domestic home delivery revenues. Again, costs were higher in the quarter, thanks to elevated media expenses, product development costs, and general and administrative expenses. Nonetheless, the company’s greater emphasis on subscription revenues and enhancing digital reach through strategic endeavors and buyouts bode well. It has been boosting its cost efficiencies, and fast adapting to the changing face of the multiplatform media universe, including mobile, social media networks and reader application products.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYT opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in New York Times by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

