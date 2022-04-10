Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMIN. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.22).

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,414.50 ($18.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,486.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,489.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.73) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,400.93).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

