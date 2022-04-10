Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMIN. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.22).

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,414.50 ($18.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,486.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,489.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.73) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,400.93).

Smiths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.